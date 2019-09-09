The Habit That Keeps Rachel Bilson Healthy—Even When She Doesn’t Have Time to Work Out

This video is part of Health's My Mantra series. Follow along with new videos on our Instagram page and share your own words of wisdom using #MantraMonday.

Mantras are a powerful tool to motivate, encourage, and ground yourself. As she explains in the video above, Rachel Bilson knows this to be true. Not a day goes by without the actress using her mantra to set a positive example for her daughter.

“My mantra is it’s none of my business what other people think of me,” she tells Health. “It’s so important to stay true to yourself and be confident in the choices you make, and what you do for yourself, and feeling good about it.”

“I feel that it’s important to me because I am setting an example for my daughter every day," she continues, explaining that "being so confident in yourself and being proud of yourself are so key as a woman.”

Calling up her mantra isn’t the only way Bilson leads by example. She clued us in on how she makes time for herself—all while balancing the demands of being a mom. Here, she shares six ways she stays healthy.

She practices self-care

Self-care for Bilson is all about carving out quality me time, even in a small way. “Personally, it’s being able to take a bath at night after my daughter has gone to sleep and having that moment for myself.”

She has a go-to workout even on busy days

Just because you’re a parent doesn’t mean you have to give up your favorite fitness activity. Bilson loves dancing, but she says that these days, her workout “consists of having dance parties with my daughter. Anyway to get moving I’ll take,” she adds.

She relies on one simple beauty trick

Less is more when you’re trying to get kids out the door. Her beauty move for getting ready in the morning is "just putting a little ChapStick or a little lip gloss that has a tint of color. And that’s all you need, and you feel like you’re ready to go,” she says.

She won't go without a few key products

“I definitely need makeup remover wipes—very important,” notes Bilson. In fact, she’s all about a product that can multitask. “I’m using them as a face wash currently. Face lotion is important, and moisturizer for your lips.”

She's become her own biggest cheerleader

“I think it’s so important to celebrate all small wins. That’s why I actually partnered with La Marca Prosecco on their “Celebrakes” campaign, which is all about celebrating even the little wins you have every day and in life. And it’s just so awesome.”

She nourishes herself and her daughter with healthy food

A place at Bilson’s dinner table would make anyone’s mouth water. “I’m lucky that my daughter’s palette is pretty advanced. She loves sushi and edamame and everything like that. Avocado. And we share that love together, and it’s great.”

