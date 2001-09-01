Protect Your Heart With Fresh Garlic

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This seasoning does more than kick up marinara. It stops sniffles, wards off UTIs, and may even help prevent cancer. Who knew garlic could have so many benefits?

Getty ImagesI think its safe to say that youll never need to use garlic to repel an old-school vampire. Plus, 21st-century vamps are so cute that Im not sure Id want to repel any of them. (Im looking at you, True Blood Bill.)

But heres a new garlic discovery I hope you will make use of: Researchers have discovered why freshly crushed garlic protects your heart.

That garlic has health benefits is nothing new. Since at least 1500 BC, healers in China and India have used the odiferous bulb as a blood thinner. Hippocrates, the father of modern medicine, used it to treat cervical cancer. Louis Pasteur reported on garlics antibacterial and antifungal powers, which inspired Albert Schweitzer to use it against dysentery in Africa.

But now, a team of researchers from the Cardiovascular Research Center at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine have learned how freshly crushed garlicÂ—as opposed to dried or cooked garlicÂ—protects the heart.

Why is fresh garlic better?

â€œFreshly crushed garlic generates hydrogen sulfide, a gas that is also generated from rotten egg,â€ says study coauthor Dipak K. Das, PhD, ScD, a professor and director at the Cardiovascular Research Center. â€œAlthough this gas in excess may become poisonous, in small quantities it functions as an intracellular signaling compound and can protect the heart."

Because the hydrogen sulfide is a short-lived gas, it disappears when garlic is dried, processed, or cooked, he adds. Dried or processed garlic does retain its antioxidant effects, however, and helps protect against free radical damageÂ—but not to the extent that fresh garlic does.

In the study, published in the August 12 issue of the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, the scientists gave freshly crushed garlic and dried garlic to two groups of lab rats, then studied how well the animals hearts recovered from simulated heart attacks. â€œBoth fresh and processed garlic reduced damage from lack of oxygen, but the fresh garlic had a significantly greater effect on restoring good blood flow in the aorta, and it increased pressure in the hearts left ventricle,â€ Das says.

Tips for using fresh garlic