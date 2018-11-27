These Women Are Posing in Nothing but Glitter for a Surprisingly Powerful Reason

Your body is uniquely yours, and that’s what makes it beautiful. One Instagram account, Positively Glittered (@positivelyglittered), has found a creative (and sparkly) way to showcase that. The page features naked women of all shapes and sizes covered in the colors of the rainbow with glitter.

If we’re being honest, most of us have dreamed of painting ourselves in shimmer from head to toe, and this account makes that dream a reality. It emphasizes the beauty of women with all body types, skin colors, and backgrounds and promotes the powerful message that all of us are beautiful, no matter what.

Positively Glittered is the brainchild of three Australian women, Penny (@nipnipss), Bonnie (@busty_diaries), and Hannah (@roseanna.mae). Their first photo shoot two years ago took place in Penny’s backyard in Brisbane, and it consisted of nothing more than a few good friends and some homemade glitter, Bonnie tells Health.

Feeling empowered by the experience, they decided to make it an ongoing thing. Now, the trio organizes photo shoots with professional photographers that are open to the public, and everyone is welcome to join. They also do private photo session bookings for individuals, couples, or small groups. The one thing all of their shoots have in common: glitter. Lots of it.

“It has been an incredible process to watch. Unbelievable really,” Bonnie says. “What began as us and our friends creating something beautiful in a backyard has now led to worldwide attention.” Their photos have been featured by countless news outlets, and they receive fan submissions from all over the world.

The project has also enabled them to connect with some pretty incredible people. “We have worked with famous models, bloggers, business professionals, housewives, teachers, students, eating disorder survivors, confident burlesque performers, and self-conscious people who prefer to hide in the shadows,” Bonnie says. “Seeing them all strip bare and come together is really something beautiful. No egos, no competition, just there together to celebrate who they are.”

Positively Glittered has touched the lives of people from all walks of life, but it’s had perhaps the greatest impact on the ones who founded it. “For me, when I find myself being critical of my own body, I say to myself, ‘Would I say that to one of our participants?’ Most of the time the answer is a definite no,” Bonnie says. “We need to talk to ourselves as we would a friend.”

She has a point. Why do we see ourselves through such a critical lens but others through a loving one? Positively Glittered is doing its part to change that for women everywhere, just like it has for Bonnie.

The website states, “Positively Glittered is all about self love, body positivity, and celebrating our differences. We welcome people of all ethnicities, sexualities, gender identities, and sizes. Our aim is to help people feel good in their bodies and see their own beauty, and to lift up other women, too.”

Now that’s a mission we can get behind. If you like what you see, head over to their page for more. And if you're feeling really daring, reach out to the Positively Glittered team and let them know you would love for them to come to your city...we know we would.

