Pink Stands Up to Fat-Shaming Trolls: "I'm Not a Person That Will Be Bullied"

Last month, we applauded Pink (real name: Alecia Moore-Hart) for her strong stance against body-shaming tweets. When photos of the pop princess wearing a long black dress with a plunging neckline for a charity event surfaced online, many internet trolls were quick to weigh in that the singer looked like she's gained weight. She responded with addressing that she felt pretty and confident—and that's all that matters.

Well, Pink's back to defending herself once again. Earlier this week, the 35-year-old singer received the President's Award at the 2015 BMI Pop Awards. When Entertainment Tonight asked her how she handles haters who make fun of her body, her response was perfectly Pink.

“I don’t take well to bullying," she told ET anchor Angelique Jackson. "I never have. I’m not a person that will be bullied. I’m not a person that will stand by and watch other people bullied."

She also doesn't understand the obsession with commenting on women's bodies, let alone sharing unkind comments over social media.

"I think people have gotten it wrong. They think their opinion matters and holds weight and I don't know where or why they're giving themselves so much credit you know?" the singer said. "So I thought it was important for me to remind them that I don't care. My life is full, I like food a lot, I really like to cook, I like to live, I find joy in that and we're doing alright in the Hart household."

Pink also pointed out that though she's a tough cookie, she's still a woman with emotions.

"I am a girl, I have feelings and people think I take no shit and I'm tough, tougher than nails, but I'm a human being," she said.

Don't think Pink is backing down either. She's left nothing to the imagination with her new PETA ad. The star is the latest celebrity to strip down for the organization's "I'd rather go naked than wear fur" campaign.

Not that she asked for our opinion, but we think she looks amazing.