'Perfect Body' Campaign Sparks Backlash Against Victoria's Secret

Critics of a recent Victoria’s Secret ad campaign are finding it anything but "perfect."

Through a petition on the website Change.org, British students Frances Black, Gabriella Kountourides and Laura Ferris are demanding the company amend and apologize for the use of the phrase “Perfect Body” in ads for its new Body bra line, claiming the two-word phrase promotes negative body image.

“We would like Victoria’s Secret to apologise and take responsibility for the unhealthy and damaging message that their ‘Perfect Body’ campaign is sending out about women’s bodies and how they should be judged,” reads the first paragraph of the petition.



This article originally appeared on www.today.com