Paulina Porizkova Shows Off Her Self-Defense Moves on Instagram: 'I Walk With Confidence'

The 56-year-old former supermodel said learning self-defense skills changed her life and that she's been practicing kickboxing, karate, and Krav Maga since her forties.

On Saturday, the 56-year-old former supermodel shared an Instagram video of herself practicing Krav Maga, a form of self-defense developed by the Israeli army. She said learning self-defense changed her life.

"One of the best things you can do for yourself as a woman is to learn self-defense," she said in the caption. "I spent most of my forties doing karate, kickboxing, and Krav Maga. And the self confidence it instilled in me has changed my life."

In the video she shared to Instagram, Porizkova is shown on her back, kicking her practice partner (who also happens to be her son, Jonathan). She then leaps up, pushing Jonathan away, before engaging in a series of rapid-fire punches. (Near the end of her post, Porizkova reveals that her video serves as an example of how to defend yourself against an attacker, and being able to fight back.)

According to Porizkova, a large portion of the confidence she's gained from Krav Maga and other self-defense practices comes from trusting herself in potentially dangerous situations. "Often times, it may just be that the knowledge I can kick your ass is what keeps the creeps away," she wrote. "I walk with confidence. I believe that makes me less of a target."

Porizkova also went on to say that despite getting older, she's been able keep up her self-defense practices. "My round kick use to be a killer before my stupid arthritic hips kicked in," she wrote. "But my left jab and right hook are still good."

This, of course, isn't the first time Porizkova has mentioned dealing with arthritis: Back in July, she shared another video on Instagram, showing off a "Baywatch moment" while running on the beach—even though running isn't her favorite activity. "It's no secret to my friends that I hate running," she wrote in the caption. "I have some arthritis in my hips (so much for having the body of a thirty year old) and running isn't exactly comfortable." According to Porizkova, there are only two real reasons why she might run: "AWAY from a bear or TO a great sample sale."

To finish off her post, Porizkova ended with one of her tried-and-true hashtags: "#betweenjloandbettywhite." But she added a few more, too: "#badass," "#empoweringwomen," "#kickass," and "#strongwomen," showing that she not only wants to empower women as they age but also encourage them to defend themselves.