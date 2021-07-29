Paulina Porizkova Poses in a Bikini to Prove There's No Such Thing as Anti-Aging

Model Paulina Porizkova has been living her best life this summer (mainly in a swimsuit)—and now, the 56-year-old has some important insight on aging (or, really, anti-aging).

In a new Instagram post shared Thursday, Porizkova tackled the concept of anti-aging and how flawed that thinking is. "Combat age. Reverse aging. Rejuvenate. Anti-age. None of this is possible," she wrote, captioning a picture of herself in a white string bikini standing near an in-ground pool.



She went on to say that if you do an internet search for "aging" this is what you'll find: "Pills, potions, and workouts to fight the aging process"—and according to Porizkova, those are all wrong. "You know the only way to stop aging? Dying," she said.

But being constantly in pursuit of ways to stop or slow down aging is now how Porizkova wants to live her life. "I do not want to fight myself every day for the rest of my life," she said. "But I do want to make the best of what I was given. And I want to shine a bright light in the dark corners of shame that is heaped on women for daring to age."

She went on to say that, while she can't "change the world alone," there are plenty of other women on Instagram that she "gets inspired by every day." These women—including influencer Jane McCann, makeup artist Pati DuBroff, and journalist Maria Shriver—"are accepting their aging and making it beautiful," according to Porizkova.

And just in case you were wondering why Porizkova chose a bikini photo to share her anti-anti-aging message, she's got an answer for that too: "Yes, I picked this photo of me looking my best to get your attention," she said. She also added a comment about her current (and possibly future) regimen: "#nobotox #nofilters #nointerventions YET #nofilter #noshame #proaging."