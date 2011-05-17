10 Pantry Staples for Quick-and-Easy Healthy Meals



By Tina Haupert

This week is crazy for me. Check out what's on my calendar: a blog bake sale, a photo shoot with the Boston Globe, a friend's birthday dinner, a day trip to New York City for a special event, my book signing (!!!), hosting a guest overnight in the middle of the week, and traveling to a fitness conference in Baltimore to speak on a panel.

All these things are fun and exciting, but needless to say, my week is going to be really hectic, which means I won't have much time to cook at home. I've learned that if I stock my kitchen with nutritious foods that are versatile and easy to prepare, eating healthy meals and snacks isn't too difficult, even during my busiest weeks. Here are my favorite go-to foods that help me enjoy quick, healthy meals that don't pack on the pounds. View the slideshow.