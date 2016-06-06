What 5 Olympic Athletes Can Teach You About Body Confidence

Does being broadcast on screens around the globe wearing only a swimsuit sound like your worst nightmare? For these Olympians, who often compete in body-hugging attire, rocking serious body confidence is part of what helps them achieve their dreams. Watch this video to see how athletes like Gabby Douglas, Missy Franklin, Aly Raisman, Sanya Richards-Ross, and Dana Vollmer feel about their bodies and athletic success.

Don't have time to watch? Here's the full transcript:

Aly Raisman: I've learned you can, you know, wake up in the morning and be insecure and be nervous or you can wake up and tell yourself you look great and be confident.

Missy Franklin: I was 6'1" when I was 13 years old. I was a little resentful of that growing up, because it made me different, it did make me stand out. As I got older, I began to realize that I wouldn't be able to do what I do in the pool if I didn't have the exact body type that I have.

Sanya Richards-Ross: In 2007, I was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease. And it took me some time to realize that I didn't do anything wrong. I felt like that was a moment of growth for me to be able to not feel as confident about I once did in my body, but to understand that this is who I was, and I was proud of it.

Dana Vollmer: I gained 50 pounds with my son. To put on that swimsuit again just helped me own that my team loved me no matter what. For me, it was pretty humbling.

Gabby Douglas: Sometimes I love being in leotards, the long sleeves. It's just like, I feel like a princess out on the floor.

Raisman: Think positive, take a deep breath, and remember you're only human. It does make a big difference.