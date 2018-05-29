This Man Lost An Arm and Leg While Serving in Iraq—Here’s How He Overcame Depression

U.S. Army veteran Noah Galloway Noah Galloway struggled with depression after he lost his arm and leg in an IED explosion in Iraq. Now, he promotes an active lifestyle to cope with life’s challenges.

“The fact that I’m injured and lost an arm and a leg, that bothered me a lot for a long time,” the expert for The Vitamin Shoppe says in the video above. His new approach to life doesn’t focus on his limitations, but his potential. Here’s what he told Health about body confidence, dealing with stress, and overcoming setbacks.

What makes you feel body confident?

“What I found is the healthier I am, the better I feel, the more I can overlook that.”

How do you deal with anxiety and stress?

“I relieve stress by exercises. It’s better to take anger out on the weights than on someone else.”

How do you overcome setbacks?

“When I have those moments, those obstacles in my life, normally I’d want to just give up and say, ‘This is as far as I’m gonna go’ … it’s the thought of my children. They’re my motivation, so I always tell people, ‘Find something in your life that is more powerful than your fear, so when you have those moments, you can think about that and that helps you move past it.’”

What has your fitness journey taught you?

“I got into fitness at a young age and I’ve always enjoyed it. But it wasn’t until I was injured and got back into fitness and started pushing myself, started challenging myself—started running races, marathons—I didn’t think I was gonna be able to do a lot of it, either. I just wanted to see where I could push myself. And then I found the more I did it, the easier it got. And when I started doing those things, and accomplishing things that I didn’t think I could, then I started using that in everyday life. So fitness has taught me that there’s always a little more we can do.”