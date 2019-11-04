Nina Harrelson, a news anchor for WREG-TV in Memphis, is standing up to body shamers.

On Sunday, Harrelson took to Facebook to open up about an interaction she had with a stranger. While her experience sounds like it was incredibly frustrating, her response was a major statement about the reality of the types of criticism professional women face.

"'You look mighty big on TV!' That's what a complete stranger just said to me,” she wrote on her Facebook page. “FYI - journalists are not models... And I can assure you, none of us want to hear your opinions on our bodies. WE ARE NOT YOUR EYE CANDY.”

Harrelson explained that after almost nine years of working in broadcast journalism, she’d learned to develop “very thick skin” for these kinds of comments. But despite being able to brush them off now, she says that she empathizes with any young women in the industry who will have to have similar experiences.

“But I feel sorry for the young women breaking into news who will have to deal with that kind of criticism, which their male colleagues will almost certainly never face,” she wrote

Harrelson’s message received lots of feedback from her fans and followers, most of which was positive.

“Nine years as a Pro, you have nothing to prove -Rock on,” one person wrote, with another adding, “You should be judged on how well you do your job, if at all. How someone feels you look is utterly irrelevant!!!!”

Naturally, there were some commenters who felt the need to give Harrelson a hard time about her post.

“So we all get to listen to your comments whether we think they are stupid or not, but you get to tell people to be quiet,” wrote one man in the comment section.

But just like her original message, Harrelson had the perfect response to the hate he left, writing “You’re the one on my page, dude. Bye ”

