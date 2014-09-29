The Laughable Reasons Why Some People Don't Like Stunning National Parks

National parks are awesome. If you've hiked through any, be it Yellowstone or Yosemite, Joshua Tree or Denali, you likely felt your jaw drop at the unbelievable beauty.

But not everyone is that impressed. A recent Mashable article lists a handful of people who gave one and two-star Yelp reviews to some of the most magical national parks in the country. Their criticisms will leave you baffled—and glad you’re not friends with them.

Some highlights (or lowlights):

“As amazing as the views are it is really kind of boring. Every 500 feet a new vantage point of the same thing: A really big hole in the ground.”

“Two of the trails were closed because of bears.”

“Lost my car key in the restroom and nobody helped me out.”

“Ugly and the hiking sucks.”

“One time, at Yosemite, I had to go to the bathroom and it was gross.”

