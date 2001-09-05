Natural Pelvic Remedies Worth Trying

By Jacquelyne Froeber Updated September 05, 2001
Yogurt for yeast, chamomile for cramps, and more—these alternative therapies work for women.

ConditionTryHow it works

Yeast infections and diarrhea

Probiotics in yogurt

Yogurt adds live cultures to the digestive tract, which may suppress the harmful bacteria that causes bacterial vaginosis and diarrhea. Probiotics are helpful after youve been on antibiotics, which can disrupt your PH balance, making you more susceptible to yeast infections.

Bladder infections

The herb uva ursi, vitamin C, and cranberries

Uva ursi, found in supplements, tea, or liquid extract form, contains a natural antibiotic that helps prevent or treat urinary tract infections, bladder inflammation, and kidney stones. Taking a vitamin C supplement may reduce the chances of re-infection and increase the acidity of urine, creating an unfavorable place for bacteria. And cranberries contain tannin, a substance thats unfriendly to bacteria in the bladder.

Endometriosis

Soy

Soy—in edamame, tofu, tempeh, and soy milk—has been shown in some studies to lower endometriosis risks.

Fertility problems

Acupuncture

Given after an embryo transfer, it hikes the chance of live births; it may increase uterine blood flow and stimulate hormones, influencing ovulation and fertility, and creating a more welcoming environment for the implanted embryo.

Cervical dysplasia

Green tea extracts

Both capsules and topical ointments have been proven effective in treating cervical lesions due to cervical dysplasia (the abnormal growth of cells on the surface of the cervix). Studies suggest the polyphenols found in green tea, namely epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), may treat and inhibit the growth of abnormal cells.

Interstitial cystitis (IC)

Guided imagery

According to recent research, listening to a guided-imagery CD for two months reduced pelvic pain and urinary urgency and frequency in IC sufferers. It helped them focus on healing the bladder, quieting the nerves specifically involved in IC, and relaxing pelvic-floor muscles.

Labor

Yoga

Yoga has been shown to decrease preterm labor and pregnancy-induced hypertension. Researchers say this may be a result of improved circulation, oxygen, and a decrease in anxiety following regular yoga sessions.

Menstrual cramps

Chamomile tea

Drinking this tea may boost the chemical glycine, a naturally occurring amino acid in the body, which has been shown to relieve muscle spasms.
