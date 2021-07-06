These Cooling Socks Provide 'Instant Relief' for Hot Sleepers

If the thought of wearing socks to bed makes you break out in a sweat, you wouldn't be the first. Many hot sleepers find that their feet tend to overheat at night, making it difficult to get the shuteye they need. The good news? There's a solution that one podiatrist confirms can really help keep you comfortable while you snooze: NatraCure's Cold Therapy Socks ($25; amazon.com), which are designed to decrease the temperature of your feet (and the rest of your body), making it much easier to fall asleep, even through heat waves, hot flashes, and bedrooms lacking air conditioning.