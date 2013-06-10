Most Embarrassing Questions: Sweating It Out at the Gym

Like your armpits, your crotch is endowed with many sweat glands, so it's normal—although not too pleasant—to be damp down below after a workout. Pubic hair can also trap moisture, which can mix with bacteria and cause irritation or odor.

Don't attempt to soak up sweat with a panty liner; that could up the odds of vaginal irritation. Instead, stick to the hygiene basics: Wear cotton panties, change shortly after working out, and take a quick shower—if you can. And it's not a bad idea to defend yourself against sweat with clothes made of fabrics that wick moisture away from your skin.

Asics. Wear loose-fitting garments (forget about spandex), and throw bottoms in the wash after a wearing.