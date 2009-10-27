Most Embarrassing Questions

A:

For nearly half of women who experience some hair loss, it’s caused by a hereditary condition known as alopecia.

One solution: Women’s Rogaine, the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration–approved treatment for hereditary hair loss in women. But if your hair’s coming out in clumps or patches, it could be a sign of a thyroid disorder (diagnosed with a blood test) or a result of stress, illness, damage from blow-drying and styling, and even crash-dieting.

Make sure you get plenty of protein and iron in your diet: Try adding a little extra lean red meat or an occasional boiled egg. Certain medications that meddle with hormones, like some antidepressants, antiarthritis meds, and even birth control pills, can cause thinning, too. If you’re taking one of these, your doc might be able to change your prescription or dosage.

Finally, a new-mom alert: Postpregnancy hormone shifts often cause some hair loss, but that should end after a few months.