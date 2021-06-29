Chafing has been a part of summer for as long as I can remember, and my attempts to prevent it have ranged from wearing biker shorts to slathering my legs in deodorant. (The former would roll up or peek out from under my clothing, while the latter was downright inefficient.) Each method left me equally discouraged or waddling around like a penguin. I felt cursed and was close to settling for sweating summer out in pants until I discovered Monistat Chafing Relief Powder Gel ($6; amazon.com).