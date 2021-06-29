The Monistat Chafing Gel Is the Only Product I Trust to Prevent Thigh Rub—and It's Just $6
One of the best parts about summer is that you can spend the day sprawling in summer dresses and cheeky short shorts. But the transition to summer staples comes with a sinister side: thigh chafing. The painful reaction occurs when friction causes irritation to the epidermis, or outer layer of skin, and it's made worse by sweat. It's agonizing, uncomfortable, and debilitating without the right anti-chafing product—and I would know as a longtime member of the thick thighs club.
Chafing has been a part of summer for as long as I can remember, and my attempts to prevent it have ranged from wearing biker shorts to slathering my legs in deodorant. (The former would roll up or peek out from under my clothing, while the latter was downright inefficient.) Each method left me equally discouraged or waddling around like a penguin. I felt cursed and was close to settling for sweating summer out in pants until I discovered Monistat Chafing Relief Powder Gel ($6; amazon.com).
While you might associate Monistat with its at-home vaginal infection treatments, it makes sense that the brand would offer other items to address a variety of discomforts. The unique formula of this anti-chafing product is a cross between a powder and gel, and its texture feels surprisingly silky, similar to Benefit's Porefessional Pore Minimizing Primer. Similar to other products, it prevents chafing by creating a barrier on the skin to reduce irritation. But unlike other options, which feel greasy or heavy, it's lightweight, quick-absorbing, and durable, offering hours of protection against irritation.
The protective power of the powder gel comes from dimethicone, a silicone-based polymer that's used in lubricants or as a conditioning agent. Along with reducing irritation, it boasts benefits like reducing redness, moisturizing skin, and calming irritation (i.e all the side effects of chafing). That means you can trust the product to not only prevent chafing, but also treat existing reactions.
To buy: Monistat Chafing Relief Powder Gel, $6 (was $8); amazon.com
Needless to say, it was love at first slide (read: what my thighs were finally doing again). The formula didn't smell or leave a nasty grease stain on my clothing. I loved that I could spot apply it to specific areas prone to lots of friction, while leaving other spots free to feel the breeze. I've used it in countless scenarios over the last decade—to flea markets, amusement parks, concerts, picnics, and on bike rides—and found it lasted during even the sweatiest excursions.
Equally important, the tube is compact enough to stash in my purse for reapplications on the go. While the gel offers hours of protection, I've found that an extra layer of it can be beneficial when I'm dripping in sweat or post-swim. Luckily, it's also fairly affordable at just $6, so I can comfortably stock up on extras for the office, my gym bag, or summer tote without spending a fortune.
Naturally, I'm not alone in my opinion with a formula *this* good. More than 11,000 shoppers have also turned to Monistat, and they don't just use it for thigh rub. Reviewers also apply the gel to their bikini areas, underarms, and breasts to prevent chafing in these areas. Plus, a few nifty hackers even use it as a makeup primer thanks to its Herculean hold (though I'd recommend double-checking with your dermatologists before making the switch).
Called everything from a lifesaver to a miracle, this gel is the only product you'll need to survive the summer. Just don't forget to mention me when you're telling all your friends about it.
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.