This Mom's Photo of Eating While Breastfeeding Is Going Viral Because It's So Relatable

Motherhood means giving up a lot of me time, and even the most basic tasks are constantly interrupted by the wants and needs of kids. With this in mind, mother-of-two Katie Poirier decided to give a super relatable shout-out to other busy mamas by sharing a hilarious photo that truly depicts the struggle.

On October 9, Poirier took to Instagram to share a photo of herself breastfeeding her newborn. But it wasn’t the typical close-up nursing shot. Instead, she showed herself trying to eat her own meal, too.

“Well, if this isn’t post-partum in a nutshell... Actually, this is just motherhood. Welcome to eating your meals wherever you can get them,” she captioned her photo. “Just wanna give a shout out to the moms eating their meals on the go while driving kids to and from ALL the activities⁣.”

She went on to acknowledge other ways moms try to fit in a meal while taking care of kids.

⁣“The teacher moms eating in a classroom while simultaneously helping a student,” she wrote. “The health care worker moms eating hospital peanut butter and graham crackers for yet another meal.⁣”

Poirier added that moms need to block off time to take care of themselves, even while caring for little ones.

“As I was shoveling cold pasta down my gullet, I was reminded that everyday we prioritize the needs of others over our own,” she wrote. “That’s wonderful and just what we do as moms often without any thought. The least we can do for ourselves at the end of the day is to take a minute, look in the mirror and say ‘I’m a good mom.’ No ifs, ands or buts, just ‘I’m a good mom, period.’”

Poirier's message resonated in a big way with her followers, who shared similar experiences. “The graham crackers and PB comment is 100% accurate,” one wrote. “It's so amazing that you can do this! I've tried to multitask while breastfeeding but can't do it,” another added.

Ultimately, Poirier wanted her followers to know that even though motherhood can be a tough time crunch, she supports all the women going through it.

“Wherever you’re eating or not eating today, I see you and you’re doing a good job,” she wrote.

