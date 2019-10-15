This Mom's 2 Kids Busted Into the Bathroom While She Was on the Toilet—And You Have to See Her Emotional Response

Taking care of young children while also getting enough alone time is one of the hardest things about being a mom. Influencer and mother-of-two Sara Wanselm knows just how hard it can be to keep it all together. Yet she recently learned a powerful lesson when a tiny moment she took for herself was interrupted by her kids.

On Monday, Wanselm, who lives in Sweden, shared an intimate photo of herself with her two children, Celina and Wincent, as she sat on the toilet crying.

RELATED: This Mom Just Shared a Raw Photo Showing What Postpartum Depression Really Looks Like

In the caption, Wanselm explained that she was so stressd out by her mom duties that went into the bathroom, sat on the toilet, and let the tears roll. But as she sat there and reflected on the situation, she realized something important—the fact that her children wouldn’t leave her alone long enough to go to the bathroom was a sign of how much her children love and appreciate her.

“To the mom who hides in the bathroom in an attempt to get a second alone, with tears running down your face - because you’re all out of energy, I was her today, I’ve been her in the past and I will be her in the future,” she wrote. “To the mom who’s feeling insecure about what she’s doing, wondering when this ‘phase’ will end, wondering why her baby is screaming unstoppable when everyone else’s baby seems like an angel, I’ve been her, and I’ll be her again.”

Wanselm continued to share some of her most challenging experiences as a new mother. She opened up about her exhaustion from lack of sleep, her stress from not spending enough time with her kids, and the loneliness she experiences regularly. Still, she encouraged other mothers to try to keep a positive attitude through the difficult moments.

RELATED: You Have to Read This Husband's Note About His Wife's Postpartum Loose Skin

“Motherhood will change your life, it’s scary, energy draining and lonely at times, but it will pass - this, will pass, because it’s a phase in our lives and when we look back at it, it will probably be a way to short phase,” she added. “But while we’re in it - remember to remind yourself that you’re doing a great job, even on your worst day, that you’re greatly loved and that no one would do this better than YOU.”

RELATED: This Influencer Talks About Giving Up Breastfeeding Her Baby: ‘I Don’t Feel Ready to Let Go’

She ender her note with a powerful message about what she learned in that moment crying on the toilet.

“Even though I (in my head) was failing, they love me so much that they couldn’t bare to not be with me for 1 minute, that’s how amazing I am to them,” she wrote. "We all have bad days - we all breakdown, we’re not alone in this - we are mothers, amazing mothers."

To get more stories like this delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Real Wellness WomenIRL newsletter