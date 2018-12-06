Cancer Took Her Best Friend, But Mira Sorvino Still Lives By These Optimistic Words

American actress, political activist, and humanitarian Mira Sorvino lost a friend, Champagne Joy, to metastatic breast cancer. Sorvino was deeply moved by Joy’s fight for her life. “We will get better or we will get better at it.”

After losing another friend to the deadly disease, Sorvino has been raising awareness about metastatic breast cancer for years. “We’re not going to rest until we stop losing all these beautiful, wonderful people,” she tells Health.

Sorvino’s mantra may be inspired by the loss of her close friends, but the optimistic words, “never give up,” are ones that we can all borrow and use daily, no matter the gravity of the situation. Whether you’re working towards a job promotion, running a marathon, or fighting for a heroic cause, those three little words are just what you need to see yourself or a loved one to that finish line.