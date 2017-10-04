The Best Online Meditation Videos Under 10 Minutes

You exercise to keep yourself in shape physically, but what about staying balanced mentally? Meditation is an amazing way to get centered, and incorporating it into your daily routine can decrease stress and soothe anxiety. Even celebs love it, like singer and actress Victoria Justice, who claims meditating is one of the best things she does for her body.

Not quite sure where to begin? We’ve rounded up the top guided meditation videos for any and all occasions. There’s one for increased focus, another for overcoming self-doubt, and even a guide to meditation for a better night’s sleep! Even better: These meditations are all 10 minutes or less, meaning even the busiest bee can manage to fit in a little "me" time.

RELATED: 25 Surprising Ways Stress Affects Your Health