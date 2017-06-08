A 2-Minute Meditation to De-Stress and Feel Happier

Incorporating meditation into a chaotic day can be challenging. Who has time to sit down and clear the mind when you have a million other things to do? But here’s the kicker—even though it may seem like you have no time for it, meditation can actually help you feel more focused and productive. And while it’s a great idea to meditate for ten minutes or more, if you’re short on time, you only need a few minutes to calm your mind and boost your mood through meditation. Watch this video featuring Suze Yalof Schwartz, CEO and founder of Unplug Meditation and author of Unplug: A Simple Guide To Meditation for Busy Skeptics and Modern Soul Seekers ($23; amazon.com), for a quick two-minute meditation that will help you de-stress and feel calmer. Follow along as she guides us through a simple meditation sequence. Don’t have time to watch? Check out her simple instructions below.

Start by closing your eyes. Breathe in through your nostrils for four seconds. Hold your breath for another four seconds. Exhale through the nose for four seconds. Repeat by holding in your breath again for four seconds. Do this breathing exercise three more times.

With your eyes still closed, imagine seeing someone you really love (this could be a person or a beloved pet). Imagine that person is simply hugging you. When you’re ready, begin to wiggle your toes and your fingers, and open your eyes.

Slowing down the breath slows down the brain and sends a signal to your mind that everything is going to be okay. And thinking about someone you love makes you happy!

Try adding this practice to your routine to de-stress and feel happier every day.