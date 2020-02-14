Influencer Gabi Fresh makes ‘loving the skin you’re in’ look easy. The model and designer, who started as a body positive blogger, has made a business out of encouraging self-acceptance on social media. So it’s no surprise that her recently released swimwear collection emulates both her passion for being body positive and her love for fashion.

On February 4, Fresh released her latest collection, GabiFresh x Swimwear for All. This plus-size collab features bright colors, bold prints, and of course, a wide range of sizes. The launch has received a ton of attention—and for good reason. Fresh shared shots from the collection’s photoshoot on Instagram, including one particularly special shot of herself with late model Mama Cax, who was known for her work as a disability rights activist.

“Mama Cax was a powerhouse,” Fresh wrote in her caption. “An inspiring, beautiful light with the most positive energy. I am beyond grateful that I was lucky enough to spend this day with her. May her legacy live on in this campaign and the rest of her groundbreaking work”

Fans were quick to applaud the stunning photos. Fresh shared a handful of other shots from her new line, and commenters had amazing things to say.

"You are always my go to and have such BEAUTIFUL designs! I tell everyone about this website and in particular your line for my big busted friends," wrote one. "Never have I found another line with such amazing support AND super sexy designs!"

"Wowsers!!!! Every year just gets better and better! You are the met gala of swimsuits!" another fan added.

It's hard to argue with that. Gabi's swimwear line features nine new designs that go up to a size 24 and include a range of bra sizes to ensure a perfect fit. To see all of Gabi's designs, shop her collection at GabiFresh x Swimwear for All.

