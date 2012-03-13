Everyday Ways to Maintain Your Feel Great Weight

In the past, I lost weight by being super strict with myself during my "diet" phase, but when I reached my goal weight, I fell back into my old ways and gained the pounds right back. When I finally decided to lose weight once and for all, I knew I didn't want to torture myself with restrictive dieting, obsessive calorie counting, and constant hunger. I wanted to shed pounds (for good) by adopting healthy eating and exercise habits that were balanced and livable, so I started to make small changes to my current lifestyle. Those little things eventually added up and helped me lose the weight and maintain it for nearly eight years now. A key component to my success was finding everyday ways to keep my weight in check. View this slideshow to learn 15 little ways you can stay trim, too.

