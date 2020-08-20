Madonna’s 23-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon rocked armpit hair at her mother’s 62nd birthday party. Madonna, who previously revealed that she’d tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, celebrated the occasion with family and friends in Jamaica over the weekend, People reports.

In Instagram posts on Tuesday and Wednesday—a video and a photo album—Madonna shared shots of herself and her family celebrating the occasion. “Thankful for my Children on my Birthday and Every day,” she wrote on Instagram. The second photo in her album shows Madonna and Leon taking a selfie together, with Leon’s armpit hair visible in the shot.

Comments varied on Madonna's post about her daughter's visible armpit hair. "Help her [...] shave her armpit," wrote one commenter. Others, however, came to the defense of the pop star and Leon: "So what if her daughter [has] armpit hair," wrote one person, while another said, simply, that armpit hair "is normal."

This isn’t the first time Leon has showcased armpit hair in a display of body positivity: It was visible in a photo Madonna shared on twitter on New Year’s Day 2018. Before that, Leon was photographed on the red carpet at a Vogue event, showing off her unshaved legs. And Leon is, of course, not the first female celebrity to embrace showcasing her armpit hair to the public.

The trend comes as female celebrities embrace the body positivity movement like never before, showing off their bodies on social media and real life. Women around the world are showing off their stretch marks, cellulitis, postpartum bodies, and now, armpit hair, without editing or hiding them.