How to Lose Weight With a Busy Schedule

When I decided to lose weight, I worked full-time in an office where I sat at a desk for 40 hours each week. I also worked part-time at a healthclub and took night classes to complete my Master's degree. Monday through Thursday, I'd leave my house at 5:00 AM and not return until after 10:00 PM. Obviously, my schedule was a challenge, but I knew if I started to make excuses, I'd never lose the weight, so I toughened up and created a fail-proof plan that helped me drop more than 20 pounds. See the slideshow of what helped me, and how it can work for you too.