Lindsay Lohan Opens Up About Her Mental Health, Fitness Routine, and That New Super Bowl Commercial

After living in Dubai for the last several years, Lindsay Lohan will be popping up during something quintessentially American—the Super Bowl. The actress is starring in a Super Bowl commercial for Planet Fitness. The ad is all about wellness and it has a fun, tongue-in-cheek tone to it—you'll see Lindsay poking fun at the paparazzi and bedazzling an ankle monitoring bracelet. But the wellness aspect of it is no laughing matter. In fact, these days, focusing on her health is something that Lindsay takes pretty seriously.

Not only is Lindsay committed to a regular workout routine (more on that shortly!), she says she's prioritizing her mental health and focusing on all the good things in her life. Late last year, the 35-year-old announced she was engaged. She's also returned to acting—it was announced that she'll be appearing in a Christmas movie for Netflix later in 2022.

Here, Lindsay sat down with Health to chat about the types of sweat sessions she loves, her food cravings, and how she takes care of her mental health.

Your Planet Fitness commercial is funny! What drew you to the concept?

It was a fun, lighthearted way of putting the past to bed—and a way to start fresh! Planet Fitness has an inclusive environment—it feels like a safe space where you don't have to worry that everyone is looking at you. I love that they also promote the positive mental health aspects [of working out]. People forget about that part of it and will often just focus on the physical benefits. But when you workout, you're also getting endorphins that make you feel good, you sleep better and you don't seem to stress out as much. I also like the idea that when you work out, you're taking time for yourself. It's self-care.

What's your workout routine?

It's just that—a routine. That's really important to me. I work out three or four days a week. I'm not an outdoor runner, but I love the treadmill. I'll just put my headphones on, put the treadmill on an incline, and alternate between speed walking, jogging, and sprinting.

What does wellness mean to you?

It's about taking care of yourself physically and mentally. For me, having a good skincare routine is part of it, as is eating healthy. But it's also about the people you surround yourself with. You have to make sure you have a good support system and the people around you provide good stability.

How do you approach eating?

I try to focus on balance. I love cooking and looking at recipes, so that's something that helps me incorporate healthy foods. And I don't have a sweet tooth. Sometimes I do crave fast food. When I do, I'll go for a kids' meal—that's my trick. My fiance and siblings all make fun of me for it. I really only do that once in a blue moon. Again, it's about balancing those things with lots of other healthy, nutritious options.

How do you take care of your mental health?

I meditate daily. Once a day I take 10 to 15 minutes and I do some breathing work paired with some spiritual prayers. It gives me time to focus. I will actually go into the bathroom to meditate. I turn on the shower and leave it running while I do it. It may sound weird, but the sound of the water calms me—it's cozy and feels like no one can bother you.

At this point in your life, what brings you happiness ?

I was living in Dubai when COVID started—and I realized how much I miss my family. I'm so happy to be back in the States more often for work. I always arrange to be here longer so I can see my family. I'm grateful for them and my fiance. And I'm enjoying working. That feels refreshing because I started working when I was younger and it had gotten to a point where I wasn't enjoying it anymore. So, it feels nice to have this momentum again. I'm appreciative of it and want to keep it up.