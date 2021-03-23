What It’s Like to Have a Period as a Non-Binary Person: 'We Need to Stop Associating Periods With Womanhood'

Something I've been thinking of a lot this year is how my transness affects my interactions with health care professionals. A trip to your primary care doctor, your therapist, or your ob-gyn is so much more complicated when you're not the gender you were assigned at birth. The steps to change my gender marker on my medical records are a headache and a half, and I dread having to correct my primary care doctors on my pronouns. I'll be frank: If I wanted to go on birth control because of gender dysphoria back when I was first coming out, I don't think I'd be able to stride coolly into my ob-gyn's office and be perfectly candid with her about my reasons. I imagine similar ob-gyn conversations in less-accepting areas would be painful for trans folks, if not dangerous.