4 Tips That Will Make Tackling Your To Do List Way Less Stressful

Science has shown that we only have the ability to pay attention to about seven things at once. When juggling a career, school, social life, relationship, fitness routine, and friends and family, things can get overwhelming pretty quickly. With so much on your plate, you may find that some of your responsibilities and commitments fall through the cracks.

Girl boss Carrie Dorr, former CEO of Pure Barre and creator of Live Smart, knows what it means to be busy. In this video, Dorr shares four tips that will help sharpen your focus so that you can make space for new things to come. It all starts with cleaning up your to-do list by enlisting the 4 D’s: do it, delegate it, delay it, or dump it.

To get started, grab your journal or to-do list. Begin with the first task: if you can complete it in ten minutes, just do it. Move down the list to the second task, and delegate it if there’s someone who can help you. If the next thing on your list is not a priority, get it out of sight and delay it. Come across something that’s been on your list for a long time and you’re just not getting it done? Don’t think twice and just dump it, says Dorr.

