5 Weird Facts About Being Left Handed

Being left-handed doesn’t just affect which wrist you place your watch on. Experts think that lefties’ brains and bodies may actually operate differently than those of righties. Curious about the benefits and drawbacks of being a southpaw? Watch the video for a handy list of facts about the 10% of the population that’s left-handed.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

RELATED: 20 Little-Known Facts About Being Left-Handed

It’s more common in twins: Twins are twice as likely to be left-handed than the general population.

It provides an advantage in sports: Southpaws dominate in tennis, boxing, and pitching a baseball. They train against right-handed players and can adjust quickly with fellow lefties.

It’s linked to higher risk of breast cancer: Researchers found that left-handers were more at risk than righties, especially after menopause.

It’s linked to some sleep problems: In a study, 94% of lefties experienced disruptive limb movements during sleep, as opposed to 69% of right-handers.

It’s linked to a risk of mental health problems: Studies show that 40% of people with schizophrenia are lefties (unlike 10% in the general population).