Late Night? Here's How to Help Your Body Bounce Back

While a good undereye concealer may help mask the damage of staying up into the wee hours of the morning, it won't give you the energy you need to make it through the day (nor will three lattes!). Recover the right way with these tips.

1. Don't hit snooze

Falling back asleep for an extra few minutes can throw off your circadian cycle, making you feel extra groggy.

2. Find the light

Go outside or brighten your lights; exposure to light stimulates a nerve pathway from your eye to areas of the brain that kick-start energizing functions, like increasing body temperature.

3. Eat a healthy breakfast

A sugary muffin is a recipe for a crash. Eat a balance of unrefined carbs for energy and lean protein and healthy fats to keep you full.

4. Delay coffee

Research has shown that levels of the energizing hormone cortisol are elevated right after waking up. Save your java for later in the morning, when cortisol dips.

5. Nap smartly

Getting just 20 to 30 minutes of shut-eye can help boost short-term alertness without messing your upcoming night's sleep.