This Curve Model Posed in Her Underwear for the Most 'Powerful' Photo She's Ever Seen of Herself

Not many women would be comfortable posting an image of themselves stripped down to their underwear on Instagram. But curve model and body-positivity advocate La’Shaunae Steward did—and it's borne out of her fierce determination to encourage all women love themselves, no matter their size.

Steward shared what she called the most “powerful” photo she’s ever seen of herself. “This angle shows everything I fought being insecure about and shows every part of me that people told me would have to be smaller in order to be accepted,” she wrote alongside a photo of her rocking white underwear, a tank top, and socks by the body-positive brand Universal Standard.

The 22-year-old went on to talk about the challenges of her industry: “Being a model that people constantly look over or being a curve model that isn’t conventionally attractive or ‘fat in all the right places’ and always finding myself only posting angles I felt were more appealing.”

Steward recently signed with Revolt Modeling Agency, and earlier this year, she launched a size-inclusive shoe line with Jeffrey Campbell. Needless to say, she’s already made a serious impact on the industry, and she’s only getting started.

Last month, when Steward signed on with Revolt, she posted about her excitement on Instagram: “I grew up being told that things like this would never happen for a girl like me and I’m amazed and so proud and happy for myself.”

She also had words of encouragement for the young women who look up to her. “To all the ones who are still in school and being bullied for not being thin, and you have a dream that many people tell you is impossible, do NOT give up.”

