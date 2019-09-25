Image zoom Presley Ann/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has reportedly been hospitalized with flu-like symptoms after "suffering" from an illness for "several days."

The news comes from TMZ, which reported Wednesday that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and founder of Kylie Cosmetics has been battling an "intense illness" that "required her to check into a hospital this week."

TMZ continued that Kylie, 22, was admitted to the LA-based hospital with "severe flu-like symptoms," including nausea and dizziness. Kylie is reportedly getting "top-notch" treatment, though it's still unclear what exactly her prognosis is.

Apparently, Kylie was supposed to accompany her sisters, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner, to the 2019 Emmy Awards Sunday night as a presenter, but, per TMZ, she was too sick to make an appearance. People also reported on Monday that Kylie was not at the Emmy Awards because she was sick.

According to TMZ, while Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner is currently out of the country, Caitlyn Jenner, Kylie's biological father, has been with her at the hospital. TMZ didn't disclose the whereabouts of Kylie's boyfriend, Travis Scott, or their 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie, of course, has continued to work despite her illness: The beauty mogul unveiled a partnership between Kylie Cosmetics and Balmain on Tuesday via Instagram. The announcement came through a photo of Kylie with Balmain's creative director, Olivier Roustieg. The partnership drops on September 27, according to the Instagram caption.

Again, it's unclear what exactly Kylie was admitted to the hospital, outside of her flu-like symptoms, so this story is still developing, and will be updated when more information becomes available.

