This Mantra Keeps Kyla Pratt Calm, Cool, and Collected When Life Gets Overwhelming

This video is part of Health's My Mantra series. Follow along with new videos on our Instagram page and share your own words of wisdom using #MantraMonday.

Kyla Pratt's personal mantra? "You can only do what you can do, and that's okay," the 34-year-old Call Me Kat actress tells Health. "I always have a lot going on and I always want to be the best at everything that I'm doing, and sometimes I get overwhelmed. So I have to be like, you can only do what you can do, and that's okay."

As a working mom of two young daughters, Pratt understands the struggle to have both a fulfilling career and home life. It's still a goal she aims for, but she understands that there has to be balance. "As long as you're doing your best, you've got this," says Pratt. The Disney Channel alum prefers to look at the bigger picture, choosing not to stress over every little incomplete item on her to-do list and instead celebrate the little wins along the way. "Pace yourself, calm down, you're not in a race, and it's not a competition," she adds.

Pratt credits her mantra to keeping her calm, cool, and collected. "It's like a little meditation."

Watch the rest of Kyla's mantra in the video above.