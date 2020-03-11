Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

For Kourtney Kardashian, her stretch marks are no big deal—in fact, she's even proud of her stripes. In an exclusive new interview with Health magazine, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed she has no problem at all discussing her stretch marks, and is even shocked by how much the media pays attention to them.

The conversation about Kardashian's stretch marks started a few months ago when the 40-year-old took a family trip to Italy and posed in a high-cut swimsuit. She shared the picture in an Instagram post for her website, Poosh, without mentioning those aforementioned stripes at all. But that didn't stop her followers from commenting messages of praise and encouragement: "You are a beautiful REAL woman. I congratulate you on being yourself," wrote one user, while another shared that Kardashian's stretch marks "fit right in."

During her new interview with Health, Kardashian was asked if she was taken aback by the support. "I was surprised by that,” she said. She also revealed that stretch marks are not a new thing for her—she actually first got them in her early teens. “I’ve had stretch marks since eighth or ninth grade on the side of my booty,” she revealed. "I never cared about them—I like them!"

This isn’t the first time the star has publicly acknowledged her stripes. In November 2019 she posted another image on her lifestyle website’s Poosh account. “Stretch marks: we've all got them,” she captioned the image of herself lounging in a white bikini.

“We’re not opposed to the stripes,” she wrote in an accompanying Poosh post. “If anything, we say wear them proudly! We’ve all got them. Stretch marks can occur during pregnancy of course, but also as early as puberty from growth spurts. They can show up later in life during periods of weight gain, and even crop up when you’re doing the most, aka working out and getting those squats in.”

She added that they are “completely natural” and shouldn’t be viewed as a “negative side effect," but rather a sign of growth and life well-lived. "There is nothing we can do to rid ourselves of them completely, so we say embrace them," she said. "The best way to treat your stretch marks is actually to love on them," she said, recommending people exfoliate, stay hydrated, and stay active—all good advice in general.

