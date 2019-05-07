Kim Kardashian's Tiny Waist at the Met Gala Sparked Major Backlash

Kim Kardashian West’s dripping wet, bodycon look at the 2019 Met Gala turned heads—but it wasn’t just her dress that demanded everyone’s attention. The reality star, 38, had all eyes on her exaggerated hourglass figure with her waist looking insanely small in contrast to her famously large butt.

Naturally, the internet didn’t waste any time criticizing her body. While plenty of fans commented on her sexy attire, not everyone was happy with the image she portrayed.

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

“omg what is wrong her body.. so disproportionate... too much surgery,” one Instagram user commented on a photo Kardashian West posted from the event.

“I wish @KimKardashian would use her platform to speak on things like body positivity but she keeps making her waist unrealistically narrow and her ass unrealistically big. It’s disgusting and gross and why would you even?” another wrote on Twitter.

The online controversy prompted Kardashian West’s personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, to weigh in—apparently, that itty-bitty waist is not as fake as it seems. According to Alcantara, the makeup mogul worked hard for that hourglass shape.

“To make things clear 1.this dress is corseted BUT 2. Kim trains her ass off 6 days a fucking week, she wakes up early af and is dedicated,” Alcantara wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story. “3. I paved the road for her but SHE did the work! I love the compliments either way.”

“MOST IMPORTANTLY,” she continued, “I don’t give a shit about your opinions on her body if you think she is fake or not! I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work that she does outside of the gym and THAT is commendable!”

Image zoom Instagram

The reality star didn’t just hit the gym, either. According to her app, she began the “Sunfare Optimal Cleanse” two weeks before the red carpet.

“Right now, I'm on the third day of my 10-day Sunfare Optimal Cleanse! I'm SO excited to do this, you guys, but I definitely need to mentally prepare, lol. I have the Met Gala coming up and I've worked so hard working out, but I started eating a lot of sweets and I wanted to just change my food patterns to eat healthier and cut sugar out of my life as much as I can. We always have sweets around and it's really hard when there are temptations everywhere."

Kardashian West followed the same 10-day detox—consuming mostly shakes and occasional nutrient-rich solid meals, like salmon salads and romaine lettuce chicken cups—to lose weight prior to last year’s Met Gala too.

While her crazy tiny waist may not be entirely fake, it is important to note her near-impossible look isn’t without the help of a specially designed corset—a trend that doesn’t come without health consequences. Health previously spoke to Caroline Apovian, MD, professor of medicine at Boston University School of Medicine and a spokesperson for The Obesity Society about the side effects of wearing a corset that is too tight.

“Your stomach might get pushed up beyond the diaphragm, which could cause reflux," says Dr. Apovian. "If you're wearing one and you experience those symptoms, that's a definite sign that you need to loosen it or take it off."

Not to mention, the now-viral look was created for the Met Gala’s “Camp” theme, which encouraged a wildly exaggerated, eccentric aesthetic. Well Kim, that’s one way to do it.

