Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on How They Stay Active and Healthy During the Holidays

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are just like the rest of us when it comes to the holidays. “I like sugar, I like cookies, I like chocolate, I’m a human being,” Ripa tells Health. The couple is also like the rest of us when it comes to savoring all the good things about the holiday season with loved ones, in this case their three kids. We spoke to Ripa and Consuelos to find out how this family of five stay fit during this indulgent time of year, and also their favorite ways to give back during holiday season.

The workout they'd do every day if they could

The holidays mean a lot of traveling for the Ripa-Consuelos clan, so catching their usual workout class or activities isn’t always possible. Every year, the family jets off on a mountain ski trip, and they get their daily dose of fitness by snowshoeing.

“If I could only do one thing for the rest of my life, fitness-wise, I would snowshoe,” says Ripa. “It is the greatest cardiovascular, full-body, core-engaging workout. And you’d think you’re going to freeze, but you literally come back dripping in sweat.”

Adds Consuelos: “You’re out in nature and it’s beautiful, and it’s just a great workout.”

The duo said that aside from snowshoe treks, they also hit the slopes, so they're able to keep themselves moving during the busy season. "We try to keep it pretty active as a family; we try to do something physical each day to justify rewarding ourselves with holiday food," says Consuelos.

How they show their gratitude during the holidays

Staying fit isn't all the couple focuses on this time of year. One of their biggest priorities is participating in a cause they care about.

This year, Ripa and Consuelos are starting a new tradition by partnering with Amazon and Whole Foods to gather donations to Win NYC, the largest provider of shelter and supportive housing for New York City's homeless families, especially women and children. The two hit the streets of their home city this month to pick up some of the most-needed items on the shelter's wishlist.

While this is their first time partnering with Amazon, the couple has donated to Win NYC in the past, and the organization is near and dear to their hearts.

When it comes to staying healthy during the holidays and lending help to those in need, Ripa and Consuelos have it down—and their actions are inspiring others.

