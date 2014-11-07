Keira Knightley Posed Topless Because She's Tired of Seeing Her Photos Manipulated

By now, we all know that photos of actresses and models (and singers, and pretty much any woman in the public eye) get Photoshopped to make them look slimmer, curvier, whiter-toothed, less wrinkly, less freckly—you name it, and someone's probably had it done.

Well, Keira Knightley has about had it. So she posed topless for Interview Magazine…on the condition that the topless shot (not safe for work) not be retouched or edited to make her breasts look different.

“I’ve had my body manipulated so many different times for so many different reasons, whether it’s paparazzi photographers or for film posters,” Knightley told The Times UK. “That [shoot] was one of the ones where I said: ‘OK, I’m fine doing the topless shot so long as you don’t make them any bigger or retouch.’ Because it does feel important to say it really doesn’t matter what shape you are.”

Knightley has been the focus of Photoshopping controversy in the past, most notably when posters for the movie King Arthur in 2004 featured Knightley with her breasts altered to look bigger than they really were.

“I think women’s bodies are a battleground and photography is partly to blame,” she told The Times.

An actress who's willing to literally bare all to stand up for the huge variety of real women's bodies? Bravo to that!

