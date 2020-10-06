Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

She also has some very choice words for anyone who says breast "pumping isn't a sport."

The upcoming presidential election isn't far from anyone's mind right now and various high-profile people are using their celebrity status to remind everyone to exercise their right to vote—yes, even brand-new celebrity moms taking care of their newborns.

In a new video making the rounds on social media (yesterday was the deadline for voter registration in several states), exercise is the actual theme, with former workout queen Jane Fonda taking a class of A-listers, including Kerry Washington and Ken Jeong, through some grueling moves.

Katy Perry also takes part, but she's doing a different type of activity. While her baby daddy Orlando Bloom is pumping iron, Perry is pumping…breast milk. Which makes perfect sense, given that she gave birth to her daughter only six weeks ago. It's also pretty reassuring that Perry is choosing to eat a candy bar while the rest of them work up a sweat doing lunges and running on the spot.

Perry posted the video, which was made for the non-partisan, non-profit organization Register2Vote, to her Instagram page. And she made a comment in the caption that all pumping moms, past and present, will relate to: "Whoever said pumping isn't a sport... I'd like to twist their nipples clockwise for one week straight," she wrote.

It's not the first time Perry has given her followers a glimpse into her postpartum experience, pump and all. On August 30, the night of the 2020 MTV VMAs, the singer shared her award show outfit, consisting of a mismatched beige nursing bra (the Medela pumping bra, which you can get from Amazon for $30) and gray postpartum underwear. Perry also joked that her hair and makeup was from "exhaustion," which all new moms will know is, well, not a joke at all.

Perry first revealed her pregnancy news on March 5, when she cradled her baby belly in the video for her song, "Never Worn White." The sex reveal came on April 3 alongside a photo of Bloom covered in pink cream with the caption, "It's a girl." The couple welcomed Daisy Dove Bloom on August 26, telling UNICEF, "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."

As busy as Perry is with pumping and all the other new mom duties, she's not too busy to register to vote. "ANYWAY I am going to exercise my right to vote!!!!" she wrote in the caption to the video. "Especially if @JaneFonda says I should. We're getting in shape for the race of our lives this November and it has never been more important to #ExerciseThatVote."