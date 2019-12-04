Image zoom Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

How old is too old to share swimsuit pics online? Correct answer: It’s not even something that should be a matter of debate. However, according to a few of Kate Beckinsale’s Instagram followers, 46 is definitely on the wrong side of the line.

They may––fortunately––be in the minority, but their opinions have caused a stir thanks to Beckinsale herself, who called them out after reading their comments on the photo she posted of herself in a swimsuit during a beach trip to Mexico.

After someone posted, “I feel like you are having a mid life crisis or something (sic),” the Underworld star hit back with, “Oh! I think that’s because you are an annoying a**hole.”

But that wasn’t the end of the conversation. The same commenter couldn’t help but add, “at least I have pretty green eyes and my youth.”

Over to you, Beckinsale: “Yes darling at least you have those XX.”

Another commenter accused the 46-year-old of being “too old” and suggested that she posted the pictures in order to get attention. This time, Beckinsale was ready with some first-class advice.

“Are you aware that when you get the urge to accuse someone of something, especially someone you don’t know, or attribute an intention without ever having met the person, that the only thing really being achieved is revealing something about yourself?” she wrote.

“I don’t know you and I don’t know who has made you feel that if you get older you have no value, can’t be attractive or sexy or have a relationship with your body that isn’t only self-loathing, but as one female to another, don’t let any of that noise bother you.”

It didn’t end there; Beckinsale was on a roll.

“You’ll feel more powerful, may well physically blossom, know who you are and what you want and get good at setting healthier boundaries,” she went on. “If you’re young and fearing getting older, don’t. It’s not at all how people scare you it will be especially for a woman. You’ll come into your own power in a way that feels steady and so many more things will be possible."

"The people or press that are scaring you that your value is tied up in youth, or in fact anything that is not currently within your reach, is noise I do hope you allow yourself to ignore. If you’re older and fearing less is available to you, it actually isn’t, don’t let that limit you in anything. I can’t imagine how unhappy you must feel to leave comments like this. People have all sorts of things going on that they put a brave face on and you’d never know.”

She ended her lengthy response from a place of love and positivity, showing that there’s a lot more to her than just a great swimsuit pic.

“Sending love and the real hope you receive this message in the spirit that it’s met,” she said. “I know you have more to offer than leaving mean comments that illuminate far more about you than they do about the people you choose to comment on. Sending love x.”

Naturally, Beckinsale also racked up a whole lot of love in the comments. “If I looked like that, I would be posting bikini pics everyday! (sic)” wrote one. Another said, “Age is just a number. You look better than those so much younger.”

