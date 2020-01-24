Julianne Hough may be a dancing pro, but her latest wellness activity has come into question. In a bizarre new video that's making the rounds online, Hough showed off her latest therapeutic treatment and be forewarned: it looks more like an exorcism than anything that goes down in physical therapy or even at a spa.

On Thursday, January 23, Jackie Schimmel, host of the podcast The Bitch Bible, shared a video on Instagram of Hough at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland—where billionaires, world leaders, and apparently Hollywood stars go to discuss important things—doing a live demonstration. Hough, who recently founded her own workout program, KINRGY, seemed to be going through something pretty intense, though no one knows for sure exactly what.

Upon first sight of Schimmel's video, one could reasonably think Hough is about to get a massage. But what goes down in this short clip seems to be the complete opposite of rest and relaxation. As she lies down on a massage table, holistic guru Dr. John Amaral runs his finger down her back while trying to give some insight to how his treatment works. Then, shockingly, Hough's body starts gyrating and spasming before she lets out a moan. "Expression of emotion might happen," Amaral tells the crowd of his technique. He goes on to explain that even someone like Hough—who is open and comfortable in front of crowd by default of her profession—can struggle with pent up energy that can lead to physical pain.

According to Amaral's site, his unique Energy Flow Formula helps clients "heal physical injuries, reduce stress, anxiety, and depression, and reach and sustain new levels of energy, clarity, and fulfillment." He and Hough also recently appeared in the Netflix series, The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow, where Hough praised Amaral's ability to help her heal past trauma: "This method works incredibly well for me because it helps me experience, and go back to things, and be able to shift them." As odd as his practice may look, there may be something to it—though not everyone is convinced, naturally.

"Gonna tell my kids this is “The Exorcist”... (Policy Guidline Disclaimer: I aspire to such flexibility and mind body connection and hope to have similar orgasmic experience at Kinrgy. Love and light.)" Schimmel wrote in her caption.

Cue the commenters—2,737 and counting—who flooded Schimmel's post to add their own hot takes.

"Is he pulling the demonic spirit out of her booty??? so many questions. Calling a priest," wrote actress Heather McHahan.

Then there were the non-famous responses:

"Upon viewing this video for the 45 time it is in fact a demon coming out of her butthole."

Another woman added, "She deserves an Oscar. Meryl streep who?"

"I listened to this with no sound and it’s still frightening/confusing/scary"

And another gem: "I don’t know whether this is absolutely hilarious or absolutely terrifying. My mind is still processing what I just witnessed. This can’t be real. She is officially cult status."

While everyone is trying to figure out what the hell is going on in this video, Hough is probably having the last laugh, enjoying a clear head and tension-free muscles. The rest of us will have to settle for a 60-minute deep tissue.

