Remember just a few days ago when it was revealed to the world that people were actually exposing their buttholes to the sun? Now, it seems that celebrities are hopping on the butt–sunning bandwagon—and they're getting some painful results.

Josh Brolin, one of the stars of Avengers: Endgame, revealed on Instagram that he recently tried the trend—and the 51-year-old actor suggested that people do not try it at home.

“Tried this perineum sunning that I’ve been hearing about and my suggestion is DO NOT do it as long as I did,” the 51-year-old captioned an image previously posted by influencer @metaphysicalmeagen.

“My pucker hole is crazy burned and I was going to spend the day shopping with my family and instead I’m icing and using aloe and burn creams because of the severity of the pain,” he continued. “I don’t know who the f–k thought of this stupid s–t but f–k you nonetheless. Seriously,” he completed his rant, adding next-level humor hashtags “#blackholefriday,” “#blackholesun,” “#severeperineumburns,” “#santamonicafiredepartment,” and “#assholecare.”

Of course there were so many hilarious comments to follow, including one from Ryan Reynolds who simply wrote "Bwahahahahahahha!!!!!" But it was Amy Schumer for the win, with her take: “This is what will finally get people to react to climate change including me,” she wrote.

All laughter aside, this new butt-sunning trend is not something to take lightly—and should definitely be avoided, since the perineum (the small area between the penis or vagina and anal opening) is a super-sensitive area of the body.

“As a dermatologist, I cannot recommend any sun exposure without sun protection,” Nazanin Saedi, MD, Director, Jefferson Laser Surgery and Cosmetic Dermatology Center, said. “These areas just like other areas of the body do need sun protection and clothing tends to provide that.”

David E. Bank, MD, founder of Mount Kisco's The Center for Dermatology, Cosmetic & Laser Surgery, added that it is “actually dangerous,” as the “skin is particularly sensitive.” In addition to a potential sunburn, as Brolin experienced, eventually it could result in an increased risk of skin cancer, he added.

In case you were thinking about indulging in this latest tanning trend, it's probably wise to use Brolin’s butthole-burn experience as a reason to refrain—it could save you a whole lot of pain.

