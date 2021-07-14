"It's pretty awful and I just cannot believe this is still happening in the world."

Jessie James Decker wants people to know body-shaming is hurtful, bullying behavior—and that it has to stop.

The country-pop artist and former reality star shared an emotional video to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday afternoon reacting to a Reddit page that, in her words, "rips me apart on a daily basis."

Decker expressed disgust by what she'd read about herself. "They're talking about how apparently fat I've gotten, and how boxy and how terrible my body looks," she said in the video. "It's pretty awful and I just like cannot believe this is still happening in the world, that people are doing this."

The 33-year-old readily admitted that her weight has always fluctuated and that she's currently about 10 pounds heavier than she used to be. "Yes, I have gained weight, 100%," she said. "I used to obsess over it, try to stay a certain weight."

But she's not letting her weight—or the toxic bullies on social media—define her. "Most recently over the past year, I decided to just let myself live. I work out and I eat what I want," said Decker.

Still, she shared how much words can hurt—not just herself but others who see the comments, too. "When you are writing blogs and stories and bullying me about how much weight I've gained and how fat my thighs are, I do take that offensively because what is the messaging that you are sharing?" she said.

Decker questions how people who say such disgusting things can wake up and live with themselves."I'm shaking because I cannot believe what I'm reading," she said.

At one point, Decker choked back tears as she reflected on the emotional toll these comments can take. "It does make you stop and you look in the mirror and you go, Oh my God, is there something wrong with me?" Despite being a strong, confident person, Decker admitted that it does hurt her heart "that people are ripping every little thing about me apart."

She added, "I hope my daughter does not grow up in a world where people do this to her because it's wrong, and I think we all need to do better."

At one point, as she grew more teary eye, Decker had to resume the video in her bathroom (she tells followers she doesn't want to upset her daughter). "I know that i'm not perfect," she said, "but you pointing out my flaws, the things that I'm already insecure about, it already hurts me, and it doesn't feel good to be picked on or bullied or ripped apart. I've dealt with it my whole life."

Keeping it real, Decker left viewers with a message of resilience, promising to wipe away her tears, pull herself together, and show her little girl a good time on the mother-daughter trip they're taking: "My one last thought is if you don't like me, then leave me alone," she said.