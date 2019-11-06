Meghan Markle’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney, is dealing with body shamers once again. And once again, she’s not letting the trolls win.

On Tuesday, Mulroney shared a photo of herself in a revealing red bathing suit, writing in her caption: “Brings ten bathing suits... only gets to wear one on a balcony. All work no play in Cayman. I WILL BE BACK to play in the water with the kiddies.”

But her playful post wasn’t met with total support. In fact, the mom-of-three received dozens of hateful comments. "You have had work done and the scars on your legs prove it,” one user wrote. Another added: "Does silicone float easily? If so, no need for your kids to wear life jackets. The silicone on your chest should do that job just fine for them."

Mulroney didn't let the nasty comments slide. She followed up her initial post with a note for all of her followers to see.

“Note to self. Never ever post another picture of myself in a bathing suit,” she wrote. “Only wear parkas by the beach.”

She explained in her caption that she doesn’t care if people are offended by her bikini photos and gave a shout-out to all of her fans. “Thank you to my supportive followers who stand up to body shaming. Everyone else, get a clue,” she wrote.

In case you don’t keep up with Meghan Markle’s BFF, she’s committed to fitness, frequently posting her workouts on social media. So it’s not surprise that her body looks the way it does. Still, this wasn’t the first time trolls have claimed that her body is the result of cosmetic surgery, not time spent at the gym.

In August, she received negative feedback after posting a different bikini photo, which she also clapped back at without missing a beat.

“I work hard on every aspect of my life and I’m proud of my body,” she wrote in a caption. “I’m proud of the work I do. I’m proud that I do. I’m proud that I’m driven. I’m proud of it all. And if we can’t be proud of ourselves, then what’s the point.”

