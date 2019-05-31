Another day, another smoking hot J.Lo ab photo. The 49-year-old mom of two shared a sexy shot of her washboard abs on Instagram earlier this week, and the internet is totally obsessed. “Getting it in right before rehearsals. Almost tour time,” she wrote, adding a purple heart emoji that perfectly matched her purple leggings.

Her selfie received over two million likes and thousands of comments—including a tongue-out emoji from Khloe Kardashian.

Her sizzling selfie comes nearly a month after her appearance at the Met Gala, when she stunned in a glimmering white Versace gown alongside her fiance Alex Rodriguez. Despite her busy career, Lopez has always made her fitness route a priority. In October 2018, Lopez shared a shot of her impressive biceps, revealing that she is in “the best shape of my life.”

Lopez is known for sharing incredible shots of her body on the regular. In late March, the actress shared a shot of her toned body while wearing a hot pink bikini from the set of her upcoming movie, Hustlers.

Luckily, Health has all the juicy details of how to attain those washboard abs. You can find a guide to her ab workout from her trainer here. Needless to say, we are ALWAYS here for J.Lo’s abs.

