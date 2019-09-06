J.Lo's abs were talk of summer 2019, but just because the season's over doesn't mean her washboard abs are going anywhere—and her latest outfit was an example of just that.

Earlier this week, Lopez stepped out in a skimpy white crop top and blue maxi skirt with a slit up-to-there. Her statement-making outfit gave fans a close-up look at those hard-earned, iconic abs, which she's showed off on her Instagram account throughout the summer.

J.Lo's latest look comes just in time for the release of her new movie, Hustlers, which she stars in with Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Constance Wu and Lili Reinhart. Throughout the summer, the 50-year-old has teased the upcoming film by sharing photos of herself from the set and working out for the part. In March, she posted a photo of herself in a tiny pink bikini to give her fans a close-up look at her six pack. And more recently, in June, J.Lo shared a behind-the-scenes style video of her working out with boyfriend (ahem, fiancé) Alex Rodriguez—again, doing lots of core-focused moves to sculpt her midsection even more.

Yesterday, the mom-of-two shared a sneak peak at the pole dance training she did for the upcoming movie. In a short clip on Instagram, she showed herself learning the ropes (or pole, if you will) proving that all of her hard work at the gym has paid off.

So, that sounds like two more reasons to hit the gym today, right?

