Jenna Dewan Just Shared a Naked Selfie on Instagram In the Name of 'Self Love'

The 40-year-old dancer and actress is shown sitting on the edge of a bathtub, taking in some scenery.

Mom of two (and actress, dancer, and designer) Jenna Dewan just bared it all on Instagram—and she has an important message behind her nude post.

On Wednesday, Dewan, shared two photos to her Instagram page, posing completely naked on the edge of a bathtub filled with water and in front of a picturesque wilderness view. She didn't say much the caption, just: "Swipe for self love," along with the hashtag "#humpday" and a few nature emojis.

Comments filled the 40-year-old star's post—mainly a mix of fire and heart-eye emojis. Celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess, who works closely with Dewan, doled out a few of those fire emojis, while model and entrepreneur Gwendolyn Osbourne commented, "Ok guuuurllllll you betta show all that hard work!"

But it wasn't just her celebrity friends weighing in—busy moms also took note of Dewan's push for self care. "As a sleep deprived Momma, this is what I need to find more time for. Self care and self love are so important for our mental health," one user wrote, while another said, "I love your self confidence."

Dewan, of course, isn't a stranger to practicing self love—and making it known on social media. In November 2019, the Step Up actress shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram, once again highlighting the importance of taking care of yourself. "A day off and I haven't moved from bed not kidding," she wrote. "Lots of time to rest, [recuperate], and reflect on how grateful I am for love, joy, and especially my health. Remembering what's important and to slow down every now and then."

Another thing Dewan has in her self-care arsenal: A go-to mantra to repeat when she's feeling extra stressed or in need of some down time. "My motto in life is 'let go and flow,'" Dewan previously told Health. "It reminds me that there's no real control in life and we need to surrender, trust, and get back into that flow of life and stop swimming upstream."

In addition to reminding her to slow down when things get a little too hectic, Dewan's mantra also forces her to put herself first sometimes. "When I don't take time for myself, I feel scattered," she told Health for a 2018 cover story. "I don't feel strong or centered." But with a steady mindfulness regimen, she feels confident and amazing. "I use this mantra any time that I feel overwhelmed and stressed out. It just reminds me to let go.