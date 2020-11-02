Jenna Dewan Shares Her Favorite Mantra for When Things Feel Out of Control

We could all use this energy right now.

Jenna Dewan has been impressing us as a dancer, actress, and TV show host for a while now. Her mantra, no surprise, is all about keeping herself grounded and open to possibilities.

"My motto in life is 'let go and flow,'" the Renew Life spokesperson tells Health. "It reminds me that there's no real control in life and we need to surrender, trust, and get back into that flow of life and stop swimming upstream," Dewan says.

Having a mantra like this also helps Dewan—who gave birth to a son earlier this year and shares a daughter with her ex, Channing Tatum—de-stress and clear her mind. "When I don’t take time for myself, I feel scattered," she previously told Health in a cover story. "I don’t feel strong or centered." But with a steady mindfulness regimen, she feels confident and amazing. "I use this mantra any time that I feel overwhelmed and stressed out. It just reminds me to let go."

Watch the rest of Jenna's mantra in the video below.