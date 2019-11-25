Jenna Dewan is reminding everyone to take a break and schedule some self-care time. The actress and dancer, who is currently pregnant with her second child, shared a makeup-free selfie with an important message about getting a chance to rest, recover, and feel more gratitude.

“A day off today and I haven’t moved from bed not kidding." she wrote in her post on Saturday. "Lots of time to rest, recuperate and reflect on how grateful i am for love, joy and especially my health. Remembering what’s important and to slow down every now and then "

Unsurprisingly, fans were in awe of her natural beauty and had plenty to say about the star's photo.

"Rest. Take care of yourself and your baby ," one fan wrote, with another adding, "Some days our body needs that "

This wasn't the first time that Dewan has posted images of her face au natural. In 2017, she shared another makeup-free selfie to Instagram, noting that she struggles with melasma—a skin condition causing dark spots or patches to appear on the face. Melasma can be triggered by too much time in the sun or hormonal changes brought on by birth control pills or pregnancy, for example.

Needless to say, she looks incredible with or without makeup and melasma—and her message about scoring plenty of R&R is something everyone needs to remember as the holiday season hits.

