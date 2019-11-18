Image zoom NBC/Getty Images

Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb revealed their weights to millions of viewers Monday, when they stepped on the scale during a live taping of Today with Hoda and Jenna—but the two actually ended up inspiring women across the internet.

The purpose of their joint weigh-in? An experiment with intermittent fasting—specifically the 16:8 diet, in which you don’t eat solid foods for about 16 hours a day (but can eat whatever you want for the other eight).

After admitting they had been “stressing out” about weighing themselves on live television, Bush Hager and Kotb removed their shoes and weighed themselves while the cameras were rolling.

“Okay, I haven’t done this in a long time,” the 37-year-old former first daughter confessed. “It’ll be fine.”

The two women held hands, trying not to look down before stepping on the scale. “It’s like jumping off a cliff,” Bush Hager joked. In order to make sure that both the scales were working properly, they switched scales at one point.

The final result? Kotb weighed in at 158 pounds and Bush Hager at 171 pounds. “This is why I don’t really weigh myself,” Bush Hager admitted. “I think I weigh twice as much as my sister. Like, two Barbaras could fit in me.”

But here’s the thing: When Today with Hoda and Jenna’s Instagram account posted pictures showing the two sharing their weights with the world, they got an overwhelming amount of support from women praising them for being so brave and honest about women’s bodies.

“Love y’all!! This makes me so happy to see that you are real like the rest of us!” wrote one user. Another shared, “Good luck ladies but you always look beautiful!!! I also applaud you for being so open and honest.

Still others applauded Kotb and Bush Hager for normalizing talking about weight in a public space. “So love this! Thanking [sic] for making us feel more normal with our weight,” wrote one user. Another added that Kotb and Bush Hager “did a good thing for those of us who were weight shamed.”

